Dr. Jason Swanner, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Swanner, MD

Dr. Jason Swanner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.

They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cataract Removal Surgery and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swanner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    501 Emery Dr W Ste 310, Hoover, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 325-8620
  2. 2
    Univ. of Alabama Ophthalmology Services Foundation
    700 18th St S Ste 601, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 325-8620
  3. 3
    Uab Callahan Eye Hospital Clinic - Medical West
    985 9th Ave SW Ste 310, Bessemer, AL 35022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 481-7870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical West Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Cataract Removal Surgery
Ocular Hypertension
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 27, 2018
    Do not go to anyone but Dr. Swanner. 5 Star across the board.
    — Aug 27, 2018
    About Dr. Jason Swanner, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679593719
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
