Dr. Jason Sweeley, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jason Sweeley, DPM
Dr. Jason Sweeley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Sweeley works at
Dr. Sweeley's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd Dme3399 Trindle Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-5530
-
2
Premiere Medical & Rehabilitation Center PC99 November Dr, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-5530
-
3
Holy Spirit Hospital450 Powers Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 761-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sweeley was very helpful and straight to the point. I’ve had plantar fasciitis for over 6 years and finally have some relief from cortisone injections.
About Dr. Jason Sweeley, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1801043500
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
