Dr. Jason Swerdloff, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Swerdloff, MD

Dr. Jason Swerdloff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas.

Dr. Swerdloff works at Bay Dermatology And Cosmetic Surgery, P.A in Port Richey, FL with other offices in Palm Harbor, FL and Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swerdloff's Office Locations

    Bay Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
    8220 US HIGHWAY 19, Port Richey, FL 34668 (727) 841-8505
    Bay Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery PA
    34941 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 (727) 781-7080
    Bay Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery PA
    1130 COMMERCIAL WAY, Spring Hill, FL 34606 (352) 688-5544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth North Pinellas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 17, 2022
    After lots of research into Dr Swerdloffs credentials I felt secure in my choice, i had a facelift with lipo and blepharoplasty, the results are amazing, and natural, I look refreshed and many years younger. The whole process was much better than expected, I healed quickly with no complications. He was available 24/7 post op. I cannot thank him enough. Highly recommended
    AF — Aug 17, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Swerdloff to family and friends

    Dr. Swerdloff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Swerdloff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Jason Swerdloff, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255367371
    Education & Certifications

    • UC-SF|UCSF Medical Center
    • Medical University Hospital|MUSC
    • Medical University Hospital|Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Swerdloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swerdloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swerdloff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swerdloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Swerdloff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swerdloff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swerdloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swerdloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

