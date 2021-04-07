Overview of Dr. Jason Szobota, MD

Dr. Jason Szobota, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry - Newark Medical School and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Szobota works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA with other offices in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.