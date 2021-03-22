Overview

Dr. Jason Takeuchi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.



Dr. Takeuchi works at Child & Adult Psychiatrists of the Peninsula in San Mateo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.