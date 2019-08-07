Overview of Dr. Jason Tam, MD

Dr. Jason Tam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Tam works at Mount Sini Doctors Forest Hills in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.