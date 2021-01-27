Overview

Dr. Jason Tank, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED), Rootstown, Ohio and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Tank works at Toledo Hospital in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.