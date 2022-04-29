Dr. Jason Tarpley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarpley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Tarpley, MD
Dr. Jason Tarpley, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Providence Saint John's Health Center2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 471-5852Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 520, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (424) 212-5340SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Quite simply the best doctor I’ve ever seen.
- Vascular Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Tarpley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarpley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarpley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarpley has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarpley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarpley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarpley.
