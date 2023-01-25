Overview of Dr. Jason Taub, MD

Dr. Jason Taub, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Taub works at Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine Associates in Plano, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.