Dr. Jason Taub, MD
Dr. Jason Taub, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Coalgtmoni LLC6101 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 750-3646
- 2 1600 W College St Ste LL40, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 756-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I highly recommend Dr. Taub. Very detail oriented and a perfectionist with his work, and able to communicate personably with patients.
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Cleveland Clinic
- Emory University
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Duke University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Taub has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taub speaks Spanish.
