Dr. Jason Tauke, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Tauke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Rock Regional Hospital, Wesley Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.
Locations
Aziz R. Maksoud MD PA9350 E 35th St N Ste 101, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 265-1308
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center629 S Plummer Ave, Chanute, KS 66720 Directions (620) 431-4000
Kansas Heart Hospital3601 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 630-5000
Rock Regional Hospital3251 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037 Directions (316) 425-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital
- Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Rock Regional Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tauke saved my life 15 years ago after being coded 3 times. He has kept me alive and kicking all these years. If you value your life, I highly recommend Dr. Tauke. He has given me many wonderful years of life (and still going strong).
About Dr. Jason Tauke, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1689637647
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Interventional Cardiology
