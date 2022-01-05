Dr. Jason Thackeray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thackeray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Thackeray, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Thackeray, MD
Dr. Jason Thackeray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Florida State University Honors Program In Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thackeray's Office Locations
-
1
1034 Mar Walt Dr Unit 100, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
Directions
(850) 739-6328
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
36474C Emerald Coast Pkwy Ste 3101, Destin, FL 32541
Directions
(850) 739-6326
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Orthopaedic Associates PA554 Twin Cities Blvd Ste D, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 739-6324Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thackeray?
Dr. Thackeray and his team provided excellent care. They were thorough and went above and beyond to answer all of my questions. They explained various treatment options and outcomes. The front office staff (Breeann), Nurses Brad and Isabelle, and X-ray Ashleigh all were fabulous. Excellent care provided by all!
About Dr. Jason Thackeray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1235133646
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Florida State University Honors Program In Medical Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
