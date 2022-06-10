Dr. Jason Thibodeaux, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thibodeaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Thibodeaux, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jason Thibodeaux, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rogers, AR.
Dr. Thibodeaux works at
Locations
-
1
Family Dental Care of Rogers2886 W Walnut St, Rogers, AR 72756 Directions (479) 315-6399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thibodeaux?
I was very impressed with the attention to detail this doctor has. Also, he takes his time to get to know you personally. I have not had any issues with dental procedures he has done for me. I’m very happy about that!
About Dr. Jason Thibodeaux, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, French
- Male
- 1356742498
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thibodeaux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thibodeaux accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thibodeaux using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thibodeaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thibodeaux works at
Dr. Thibodeaux speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thibodeaux. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thibodeaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thibodeaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thibodeaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.