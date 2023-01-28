Overview of Dr. Jason Thompson, MD

Dr. Jason Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Proliance Orthopedic Associates in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.