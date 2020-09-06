Overview of Dr. Jason Tokunaga, MD

Dr. Jason Tokunaga, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from John A. Burns School Of Medicine, University Of Hawaii At Manoa.



Dr. Tokunaga works at Aloha Vision Consultants in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.