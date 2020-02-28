Dr. Jason Trahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Trahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Trahan, MD
Dr. Jason Trahan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Trahan's Office Locations
Trahan ENT & Aesthetics3935 Interstate 49 Service Rd # S, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 594-6002
Opelousas Office3975 I 49 S Service Rd Ste 236, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 594-6002
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and knowledgeable!!!
About Dr. Jason Trahan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
