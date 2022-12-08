Dr. Jason Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Turner, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Turner, MD
Dr. Jason Turner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They completed their residency with West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine2500 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 264-1314Monday12:30pm - 4:00pmWednesday12:30pm - 4:00pm
-
2
University Surgical Associates2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-6900Tuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?
Best in the state. Robotic surgery for colon cancer and home in 2 days.
About Dr. Jason Turner, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1215185962
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.