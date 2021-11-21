Dr. Jason Valent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Valent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Valent, MD
Dr. Jason Valent, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and Medina Hospital.
Dr. Valent works at
Dr. Valent's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valent?
Dr Valent is a brilliant doctor as well as being an empathetic and generous human being. He takes his patients’ care very seriously and you know you are in the best of hands with him. Most of his patients are in difficult and life threatening situations and he always makes each situation as good as it can possibly be. I highly recommend Dr Jason Valent.
About Dr. Jason Valent, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013936871
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Medina Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valent works at
Dr. Valent has seen patients for Myeloma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Valent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.