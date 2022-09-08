Dr. Jason Van Ittersum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Ittersum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Van Ittersum, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Van Ittersum, MD is a Dermatologist in Norton Shores, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.
Dr. Van Ittersum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakeshore Dermatology Laser & Medical Spa6225 Prairie St, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (231) 798-9500
-
2
Lakeshore Dermatology Laser & Medical Spa650 3 Mile Rd NW Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 Directions (231) 798-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Ittersum?
Everyone at Lakeshore Dermatology was very friendly and Dr Van Ittersum is very knowledgeable and was able to completely explain what was going to happen in my procedure.
About Dr. Jason Van Ittersum, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750303079
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Ittersum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Ittersum accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Ittersum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Ittersum works at
Dr. Van Ittersum has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Ittersum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Van Ittersum speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Ittersum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Ittersum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Ittersum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Ittersum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.