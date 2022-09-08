Overview

Dr. Jason Van Ittersum, MD is a Dermatologist in Norton Shores, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.



Dr. Van Ittersum works at LAKESHORE DERMATOLOGY LASER & MEDICAL SPA in Norton Shores, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.