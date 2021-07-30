Dr. Jason Van Tassel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Tassel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Van Tassel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Van Tassel, MD
Dr. Jason Van Tassel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Van Tassel works at
Dr. Van Tassel's Office Locations
Fremont Eat Nose & Throat Med Group Inc2557 Mowry Ave Ste 30, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-1590
Washington Hospital Healthcare System2000 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 608-3266Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Washington Outpatient Surgery2299 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 791-5374
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor!!
About Dr. Jason Van Tassel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1225143084
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Tassel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Tassel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Tassel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Tassel works at
Dr. Van Tassel has seen patients for Dizziness, Vertigo and TMJ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Tassel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Tassel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Tassel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Tassel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Tassel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.