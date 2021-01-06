Dr. Vanbennekom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Vanbennekom, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Vanbennekom, MD
Dr. Jason Vanbennekom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Vanbennekom works at
Dr. Vanbennekom's Office Locations
1
Women's Care Florida LLC10898 Baymeadows Rd Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 363-3166
2
Women's Care Florida LLC9404 Waypoint Pl, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 636-6773
3
Women's Care Florida LLC14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 311, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 260-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
AMAZING! I went through years of trying to get a diagnosis for my bleeding/pain. Upon switching physicians , Dr. VanBennekom had a consult with me and agreed I needed a hysteroscopy and moved my surgery date up so I only had to wait two weeks. I finally got a diagnosis and he was so incredibly kind, sweet and knowledgeable and was able to calm all of my fears and anxiety I had, and even held my hand as the anestheologist was putting me under . You can tell just by talking and through his eyes that he truly cares about his patients
About Dr. Jason Vanbennekom, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1720040983
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
