Overview of Dr. Jason Voorhies, MD

Dr. Jason Voorhies, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Voorhies works at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.