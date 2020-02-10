Dr. Jason Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Wagner, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
Sarasota Vascular Specialists600 N Cattlemen Rd Ste 220, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 274-4190Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Wagner, has changed my life. When I saw him for my first visit I could hardly walk. I needed surgery the next day. It was a complicated surgery. My history for artirial disease in my legs have been extensive. After that surgery, I was doing so much better. I was walking better then I had for a long time. Dr Wagner then operated on my other leg, it was very complicated and he was successful in giving me blood flow I hadn't had for many years. We just finished our third surgery, and my life has changed so much. I can walk at a fast pace again. I can excessive again. It has changed my life. He is an unbelievable talented Dr and I can't thank him enough!
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.