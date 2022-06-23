See All General Surgeons in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Jason Wallen, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (19)
Map Pin Small Syracuse, NY
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Wallen, MD

Dr. Jason Wallen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Wallen works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wallen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Surgical Associates
    750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 464-1800
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Veterans Affairs Loma Linda Healthcare System
    11201 Benton St, Loma Linda, CA 92357 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 825-7084
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Cancer
Esophageal Cancer

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Tumor Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Foregut Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Herniation - Congenital Defect of Sternum Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paralyzed Diaphragm Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thymic Epithelial Tumor Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jason Wallen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730285370
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
    Undergraduate School

