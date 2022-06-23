Overview of Dr. Jason Wallen, MD

Dr. Jason Wallen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Wallen works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.