Dr. Jason Wallen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Wallen, MD
Dr. Jason Wallen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Wallen works at
Dr. Wallen's Office Locations
University Surgical Associates750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-1800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Veterans Affairs Loma Linda Healthcare System11201 Benton St, Loma Linda, CA 92357 Directions (909) 825-7084Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. You could not choose a more compassionate and gifted surgeon.
About Dr. Jason Wallen, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- University Of California
