Dr. Jason Weaver, MD
Dr. Jason Weaver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Memphis TN / Main office6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I suffered from pain while walking and standing for more than a year. I had tried physical therapy, injections, medications, and a chiropractor -- all without success. I then had laminoforaminotomy surgery by Dr. Weaver. Now, a few months later, I continue to be able to walk and stand pain free. I am very thankful for the skill and professionalism of Dr. Weaver and Nurse Christine.
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- MD Anderson Cancer Ctr Houston
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Drury University Springfield Mo
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
