Overview of Dr. Jason Weaver, MD

Dr. Jason Weaver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Weaver works at Semmes-Murphey Clinic Memphis in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.