Dr. Jason Weisstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Weisstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm City, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center, Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Cleveland Clinic3066 SW Martin Downs Blvd Ste B, Palm City, FL 34990 Directions (772) 781-2735Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Outstanding surgeon very gifted and empathetic
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University California, San Francisco
- Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania, PA
Dr. Weisstein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weisstein speaks Spanish.
