Dr. Jason White, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. White works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deaconess Clinic
    421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-9459
  2. 2
    Deaconess Clinic Allergy East
    6221 Physicians Ct Ste 1, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 479-3153

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Hives
Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Hives
Angioedema
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Jason White, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508974841
    Education & Certifications

    • Spectrum Health Butterworth Camp
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

