Dr. Jason Wickens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Wickens' Office Locations
Vaughn Jones Anesthesia LLC1791 E 280 N Ofc Upstairs, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (702) 369-0200
Pediatrix Medical Group3001 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 616-6137MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
East Office3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 76F5, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 369-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was sent to Dr. Wickens on an emergency basis in July 2018 for a detached retina. His surgery saved my sight. He continues to provide excellent care and monitoring for that eye and my other eye. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jason Wickens, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- 1003860313
Education & Certifications
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Wickens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wickens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wickens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wickens has seen patients for Floaters, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wickens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wickens speaks French.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Wickens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wickens.
