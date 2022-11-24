Overview of Dr. Jason Wickens, MD

Dr. Jason Wickens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.



Dr. Wickens works at Dixie Ophthalmic Specialists in Saint George, UT with other offices in Henderson, NV and Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.