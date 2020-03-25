See All Psychiatrists in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Jason Winston, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (33)
Map Pin Small Westlake Village, CA
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Winston, MD

Dr. Jason Winston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Winston works at Jason A Winston MD PC in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Spring, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jason A Winston MD PC
    4165 E Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste 345, Westlake Village, CA 91362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 380-5022
  2. 2
    8000 Research Forest Dr Ste 115-342, Spring, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 380-5022
  3. 3
    Another Day Psychology
    5760 Lindero Canyon Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 380-5022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 25, 2020
    Dr. Winston listens very well and pays attention to details. He makes sure to gather a lot of information in our sessions and presents himself in a thoughtful and intelligent manner. He gets back to my phone calls very quickly and refills my prescriptions on time every time. His recommendation on medications have worked well and he makes sure to give me a heads up on side effects and what to expect from each.
    — Mar 25, 2020
    About Dr. Jason Winston, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881891299
    Education & Certifications

    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Winston has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Winston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

