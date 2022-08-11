Overview

Dr. Jason Wischmeyer, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Levelland, Medical Arts Hospital, Nor-lea Hospital District and University Medical Center.



Dr. Wischmeyer works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.