Dr. Jason Wiseman, MD

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jason Wiseman, MD

Dr. Jason Wiseman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Wiseman works at St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wiseman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-8222
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Ua Cancer Centerdignity Health St. Joseph's Outpt Pharm
    625 N 6TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-8222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Inguinal Hernia

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Jason Wiseman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033404959
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

