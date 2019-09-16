Dr. Jason Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Wolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Wolf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Southwestern Med Sch and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital and Hillcrest Hospital.
Locations
1
Consultants in Gastroenterology6770 Mayfield Rd Ste 424, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 461-2550
2
Consultants in Gastroenterology Inc.5900 Landerbrook Dr Ste 190, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 461-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Euclid Hospital
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Wolf since my previous GI physician, Dr. Yang, retired, and I couldn't be more pleased. I have a long-standing and serious GI issue and, at first, I was terribly upset about having to change doctors (Dr. Yang was wonderful). But Dr. Wolf has been amazing, not only in terms of his clinical expertise, but also with regard to his compassion and willingness to listen. He was there for me before, during and after a recent major surgery. And if I call and leave a message, HE calls me back right away. I trust him completely and would never consider seeing anyone else. Laura Bruck
About Dr. Jason Wolf, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1891898771
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Southwestern Med Sch
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
