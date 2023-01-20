Dr. Jason Wollmuth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wollmuth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Wollmuth, MD
Dr. Jason Wollmuth, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center9205 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-1234
Eastside Clinic1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-4900
Oregon Clinic PC1111 NE 99th Ave, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 962-1000
Providence Portland Medical Center4805 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-1111
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
My favorite Doctor and I have a bunch!!
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Oregon U, School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Wollmuth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wollmuth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wollmuth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wollmuth has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wollmuth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wollmuth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wollmuth.
