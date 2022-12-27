See All General Surgeons in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Jason Wong, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (29)
Map Pin Small Laguna Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Wong, MD

Dr. Jason Wong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Wong works at Office in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

    Office
    24411 Health Center Dr Ste 350, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 457-7900
    Irvine Office
    16100 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 330, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 457-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 27, 2022
    We selected Dr. Jason T. Wong to surgically remove cancer in my colon after consulting & reviewing potential surgeons. We developed confidence that he would make the best decisions during surgery based on his skills & his very clear descriptions of the surgery required. During the robotic surgery (Oct. 2022) additional colon needed removal & he made that decision saving me a future necessary surgery. My cancer is completely gone. He is a highly skilled surgeon with good judgement that listens carefully to his patients providing explanations that are easily understood. Dr Wong and his PA visited & checked on me often during my recovery in the hospital. Thank you to Dr. Wong and his staff for the caring and kindness getting me through this difficult scary time.223 characters remaining
    Jim S — Dec 27, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Wong, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese and French
    • 1780641704
    Education & Certifications

    • Regina General Hospital
    • University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese, Chinese and French.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

