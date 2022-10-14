Overview of Dr. Jason Wu, DO

Dr. Jason Wu, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hackettstown, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Wu works at Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey - Hackettstown Urgent Care in Hackettstown, NJ with other offices in Succasunna, NJ, Newton, NJ, Randolph, NJ, Cedar Knolls, NJ and Sparta, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.