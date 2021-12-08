Dr. Jason Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Young, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine633 Emerson Rd Ste 100, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-2107Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Winchester Spine & Sport34 Professional Pkwy, Troy, MO 63379 Directions (314) 991-2107
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Young, Severyn and his staff are always too-notch. I have needed a few surgeries over the years and Dr Young is always who I would go to, no one else. He takes time to explain things, does nothing that doesn’t need to be done and is very precise in his technique. I feel very fortunate that he is my surgeon and trust his judgements.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205090743
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
