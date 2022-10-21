Overview

Dr. Jason Zagrodzky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Zagrodzky works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - James Casey in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.