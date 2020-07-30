Dr. Jason Zeigler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeigler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Zeigler, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jason Zeigler, DPM
Dr. Jason Zeigler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Zeigler works at
Dr. Zeigler's Office Locations
Foot Centers of Nc P.A.3303 Healy Dr Ste B, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-8848
Hospital Affiliations
- Lifebrite Community Hospital Of Stokes
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About the Best Doctor I've ever seen. Fixed both of my bunions and I had very little pain after surgery. Now my feet are great! He is thorough & really cares about his patients. Thank you, Dr. Zeigler! Bob Joseph
About Dr. Jason Zeigler, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeigler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeigler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeigler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zeigler works at
Dr. Zeigler has seen patients for Diabetic Foot Exam and Diabetic Foot Care, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeigler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeigler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeigler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeigler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeigler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.