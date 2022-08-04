Overview

Dr. Jason Zelenka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Zelenka works at Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.