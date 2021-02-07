Overview of Dr. Jason Zommick, MD

Dr. Jason Zommick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Brown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Zommick works at Urology Specialists of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.