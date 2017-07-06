Dr. Jaspaul Azad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaspaul Azad, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaspaul Azad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Azad works at
Locations
Memorial Gastroenterology Associates PA902 Frostwood Dr Ste 168, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 607-0886
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Despite the fact that I was not a patient with Dr Azad , I wanted to rate the overall visit and let future patients know that the office stuff was very helpful and they even helped me find the specialist I was looking and were very friendly.
About Dr. Jaspaul Azad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1972719862
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azad works at
Dr. Azad has seen patients for Heartburn, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Azad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.