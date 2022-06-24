Dr. Jasper Rizzo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasper Rizzo, DO
Overview of Dr. Jasper Rizzo, DO
Dr. Jasper Rizzo, DO is a Female Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Rizzo works at
Dr. Rizzo's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Florida Urologic Associates12651 WHITEHALL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 772-0500
-
2
Fort Myers Office12631 Whitehall Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 772-0500
-
3
Lehigh Acres3227 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 772-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rizzo?
Left the office feeling confident about my visit and health progress with physical therapy. A very nice office staff and Physician.
About Dr. Jasper Rizzo, DO
- Female Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1992770283
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizzo works at
Dr. Rizzo has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rizzo speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.