Dr. Alang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaspreet Alang, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaspreet Alang, MD
Dr. Jaspreet Alang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Alang works at
Dr. Alang's Office Locations
Frisco Internal Medicine3880 Parkwood Blvd Ste 304, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 668-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alang is not only a wonderful caring doctor but an even better person. He’s got a wonderful staff that are both polite and professional. You honestly won’t find any doctor that comes anywhere close to just how great this gentleman is.
About Dr. Jaspreet Alang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316982671
Education & Certifications
- BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alang speaks Hindi.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Alang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.