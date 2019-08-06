Dr. Jaspreet Parihar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parihar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaspreet Parihar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaspreet Parihar, MD
Dr. Jaspreet Parihar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Dr. Parihar's Office Locations
1
City of Hope Medical Foundation - Antelope Valley44151 15th St W Ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 902-5600
2
Valencia Office26357 McBean Pkwy Ste 150, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Directions (661) 799-1999Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
City of Hope Santa Clarita23823 Valencia Blvd Ste 250, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (626) 218-1883Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has robatic surgery with doctor parihar .He told us this way is better for his health I heard.He is good doctor and expert in robatic surgery cancer .I hope ...my husband get health ..I hope.. I hope..
About Dr. Jaspreet Parihar, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1447563317
Education & Certifications
- City of Hope Cancer Ctr
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Duquesne University
- Urology
