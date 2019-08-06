Overview of Dr. Jaspreet Parihar, MD

Dr. Jaspreet Parihar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Parihar works at City of Hope - Thousand Oaks in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Santa Clarita, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.