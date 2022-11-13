Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaspreet Sandhu, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaspreet Sandhu, MD
Dr. Jaspreet Sandhu, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University.
Dr. Sandhu's Office Locations
Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 525-2225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For years I had a problem and he was able to fix everything and brought my life back to normal.
About Dr. Jaspreet Sandhu, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.