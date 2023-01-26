Dr. Jaspreet Sidhu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaspreet Sidhu, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jaspreet Sidhu, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They completed their residency with Pinnacle Health System
Alpine Orthopaedics2488 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 946-7200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dameron Hospital
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Sidhu replaced my right knee in 2018. I needed the left one done as well I told him no I don't need it done..Well 5 years later guess who couldn't take the pain no more! ME! I made an appointment and he took me back and I'm so grateful for him! He so kind, and caring and I highly would recommend him to anyone who need knee replacement surgery. Thank you Dr. Sichuan for putting up with me. God bless you
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1396023032
- Pinnacle Health System
- UC Davis
Dr. Sidhu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidhu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidhu has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sidhu speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhu.
