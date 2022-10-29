See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Palmdale, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Jaspreet Singh, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (68)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jaspreet Singh, MD

Dr. Jaspreet Singh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at NeuroSpine Institute in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

  1
    Neurospine Institute
    1120 W Avenue M4, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 480-2377

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Spondylitis
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Spondylitis

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    
    About Dr. Jaspreet Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407297146
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaspreet Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at NeuroSpine Institute in Palmdale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

