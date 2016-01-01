Dr. Jaspreet Uppal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uppal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaspreet Uppal, MD
Dr. Jaspreet Uppal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Intuitive Behavioral Inc.1 Bethany Rd Ste 52, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (201) 687-1208
Barnabas Health Behavioral Health1691 Route 9, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 914-1688
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Uppal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uppal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uppal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uppal has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Psychotherapy for Crisis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uppal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Uppal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uppal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uppal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uppal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.