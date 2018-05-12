Overview of Dr. Jasprit Takher, MD

Dr. Jasprit Takher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Takher works at MountainView Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.