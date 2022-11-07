Dr. Jasrai Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasrai Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jasrai Gill, MD
Dr. Jasrai Gill, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ.
Dr. Gill's Office Locations
Shore Heart Group1820 State Route 33 Ste 4B, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-8500
Shore Heart Group PA9 Mule Rd Ste E1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 281-1101
Shore Heart Group115 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 971-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My father had a massive heart attack in June 2014 ("Widow Maker"). Dr. Gill was the surgeon on duty at the hospital that day. He successfully performed heart surgery and as a result of Dr. Gill's amazing skill as a gifted surgeon and cardiologist, our family was blessed to enjoy a precious 10 more months with my father, 10 months that we would not have had, if it were not for Dr. Gill! Thank you so very much, Dr. Gill!
About Dr. Jasrai Gill, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1538336904
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology
