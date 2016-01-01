See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Jasshan Mehrotra, MD

Critical Care Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jasshan Mehrotra, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Dr. Mehrotra works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Consultants Pllc
    1708 Yakima Ave Ste 300, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 363-8700
  2. 2
    Franciscan Clinical Cancer Genetics Program
    1617 S J St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 426-4405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Shortness of Breath

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Shortness of Breath
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sarcoidosis
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Viral Hepatitis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jasshan Mehrotra, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194135368
    Education & Certifications

    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.